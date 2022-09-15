This is the new generation of GoPro action cameras

, the well-known manufacturer of , has today presented its new of action cameras.

The new HERO11 Black family of cameras consists of the HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Creators Edition, and HERO11 Black Mini, all of which share a new, larger sensor than previous generations of cameras.

It’s about a 1/1.9″ sensor capable of 10-bit depth color video capable of reaching a resolution up to 5.3K at 60fps on both HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Mini, and even more realistic 27MP photos.



Another highlight of the sensor in the new generation of cameras is support for the wider field of view that can be taken natively in a 16:9 aspect ratio through the new wraparound digital lens called HyperViewfor first-person capture of action-packed sports activities.

Also on the scene is the award-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 technology for image stabilization even if the camera is flipped during recording, including 360º horizontal locking.

The Enduro battery improves the performance of cameras in low and moderate temperatures, in addition to extending recording time by up to 38%..

GoPro notes that the Enduro Battery comes with the HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Creators Edition, and as a built-in battery in the HERO11 Black Mini, which makes sense considering its compact size, making it the most affordable and easiest option in the new family of cameras.

Options for different needs

In this regard, GoPro puts the new HERO11 Black as the most versatile, easy and powerful camera to use, being the preferred option for professionals and amateurs who want to create immersive content. The HERO11 Black Creators Edition is a version of the HERO11 Black that adds a long-lasting battery grip and integrated buttons for one-handed camera control.

Additionally:

The HERO11 Black Creators Edition also includes an optional directional microphone, an external microphone input, an HDMI port for connecting external displays, a high-power LED light, and two hot shoes for mounting additional accessories.

And finally it’s the mini option, the smallest and simplest option to the point of not having an integrated screen, being, according to GoPro, the option that offers “maximum simplicity without sacrificing a bit of performance or quality.”

