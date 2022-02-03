Search here...
This is the new free version of Google Workspace for business users

By: Brian Adam

Google reshuffles Workspace subscription plans with the release of Google Workspace Essentials Starter Editionwhich will do so business users can start enjoying the modern productivity tools from Google that they already use personally within their work environmentsreplacing the legacy systems made available by your companies, without giving up your existing professional email accounts.

The most interesting thing about this release is that this new option comes at no cost, so there is no time-limited free trial period either. All business users need to do is sign up with a work email account to get started.

Once the indicated email account has been verified, they will be able to access productivity applications such as Google Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets and Presentations, as well as communication applications such as Chat (with Spaces) and Meet, with support for calls from video of up to 100 members and a maximum of 60 minutes in length.

In this case, business users will not have Gmail, as this option targets business users who have legacy productivity systems from their companies and want to make the switch to modern productivity tools from Google while maintaining their current email accounts.

And just like personal Google accounts, they will have 15 GB of cloud storage space.

According to Google:

Essentials Starter helps employees and their teams break down silos and work together in new ways, even if your organization still relies on legacy productivity tools that weren’t built for the hybrid age of work. There is no need for a new email address, file conversions, new plugins or desktop software. All Essentials Starter tools will work quickly and easily within your existing environment

And with the arrival of Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition, Google is closing the original Essentials option, keeping it for existing business customers, meaning it will no longer be available to new business customers,

The most noticeable difference from the new Workspace Essentials Starter Edition is that the original Essentials, released in 2020, offered more capacity for video calls and more cloud storage.

For Kelly Waldher, Google’s vice president of marketing, the new offer “comes at a time when employees take a step back and make decisions about how they want to work and who they want to work for.”

The new option is available starting today for “employees can switch from legacy productivity tools and experience the Google Workspace difference.”

More information: Google

