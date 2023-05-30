This is the new family of Honor 90 phones, with a 200MP camera, premium design and more

- Advertisement -

The Honor mobile brand has just presented its new family of Honor 90 mobile phones, successor to the Honor 80 mobile family launched last year, and made up of two members: Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro.

Both models have very similar specifications, highlighting their level design premium with glass finishes, but above all, that both have a main camera with a 200MP sensor.



Quite elegant and powerful models

The new Honor 90 have been presented in China aiming at its commercialization in that market as of June 7, although Honor has confirmed that it will reach international markets, presumably at a slightly higher price than its equivalent in yuan for the chinese market.

In addition to similar finishes, both models also have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, and a 3840Hz PWM dimming frequency. Now, the Honor 90 offers a resolution of 2,664 x 1,200 pixels while the Honor 90 Pro of 2,700 x 1,224 pixels.

Another difference is found in the processor used, using the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in the Honor 90 while the Honor 90 Pro goes directly to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Users will be able to choose their units between 12 or 16 GB of RAM and between 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.

Standing out in the photographic section

In the photographic section, the rear camera configuration consists of a main camera with a 200 MP Samsung Isocell HP3 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.

It is followed by a 12MP wide-angle camera, and in the case of the Honor 90 a 2MP depth camera, while in the case of the Honor 90 a 32MP telephoto camera with optical stabilization and 2.5x optical zoom.

Both have a 50MP front-facing camera, while the Honor 90 Pro has a second 2MP depth front-facing camera.

Generous battery to take advantage of its capabilities for longer

The 5,000 mAh battery in both models, with 66W fast cable charging in the standard and 90W in the Pro option, 5G, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connectivity options, as well as stereo speakers make up their specifications.

Both will come with the MagicOS 7.1 customization layer under Android 13 as the operating system, and will start at a price equivalent (for China) to 330 euros and 435 euros, respectively, being able to choose between the color options silver, green, black and greenish blue in both models.

Image Credit: Honor