This is the new Fairphone 4, with more power, 5G connectivity, and more

Fairphone 4, the new version of Fairphone’s ethical mobile phone, is now official. This new version maintains the same philosophy of using raw material from responsible sources, minimizing the impact on the environment, on this occasion becoming a neutral mobile as the manufacturer itself is responsible for recycling a telephone or equivalent electronic waste for each unit sold. .

What’s more, maintains its modularity, which allows the user to repair the device itself in a simple way if some of its components begin to fail, since it will entail the sale of eight different modules.



Although, in this version it gives a qualitative leap in power for a mid-range of the mobile segment, the negative part is that in this version there will not be a physical port for headphones, motivated by the need to protect the device against possible splashes of water. that may suffer.

Regarding its technical characteristics, this device has a screen with 6.3 ″ IPS panel for FullHD + resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Inside it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G followed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Add that in any of the variants, users will be able to have more storage capacity through microSD cards.

Its rear camera setup consists of a 48MP main camera, which includes optical stabilization and 4K video recordings at 30fps, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera as well, with an aperture of 128º. These cameras will be accompanied by a depth sensor.

The front camera has a 25MP sensor.

The removable battery has a capacity of 3,905 mAh with support for fast charging under the Quick Charge 4.0 standard. Regarding the connectivity options, in addition to 5G connectivity, which finally arrivesIt also has WiFi, Bluetooth, and even NFC, being a dualSIM mobile. And as we say, the absence of a headphone jack allows you to enjoy a IP54 rating.

It will come with Android 11, although the company promises to offer support until the end of 2015, perhaps they can extend it until 2017, so in the best of cases it is possible that it reaches Android 15.

Replacement modules will also be available until at least 2017.

At the moment it is on sale in Europe for 579 euros and 649 euros respectively, with a forecast of reaching stores on October 25. While the company focuses on Europe, it is still unknown if Fairphone intends to put it up for sale in the United States.

More information: Fairphone