This is the new economic mobile with TCL stylus

Cheap smartphones with support for styluses have proliferated in recent years, allowing users to have affordable options to choose from, and not have to go to high-end options at high prices.

Now the new TCL mobile model called simply TCL Stylusa mobile that also has 5G connectivity and falls within the mid-range mobile segment, although the specifications are somewhat low than what an average user might want.



An economical mobile with a stylus

In this sense, this new model has a Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor and will come in a single configuration of RAM and internal storage, precisely with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, although users will be able to have more storage capacity through microSD cards.

Your screen is a 6.81-inch Full HD+ LCD type screen also having a 60Hz refresh rate. In the photographic section, it has a main camera with a 50MP sensor, an ultra wide-angle camera with a 5MP sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front camera has a 13MP sensor and is located in a hole in the screen located centered at the top. With regard to autonomy, it only has a 4,000 mAh capacity battery, with which it should last a full day.

This device also has 4G, 5G, Bluetooth 5 and Wifi 6 connectivity, and has a headphone jack, and a fingerprint sensor on the power button.

As for the operating system, it will come with Android 12 as standard and the company promises that at the time it will also host the next version of Android, Android 13, in addition to bring two years of security updates.

In addition to this, it has applications that allow you to convert handwriting into text, solve mathematical problems written by hand, and more. Although the specifications are not to shoot rockets, the price does accompany it, coming to cost 260 dollars in the United States, available from today through the operator T-Mobile.

At the moment it is unknown if the company has plans to launch it in international markets and compete with options such as Motorola with its Moto G Stylus 5G and Moto G Stylus 4G.

Image Credit: TCL