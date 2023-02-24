This is the new decentralized platform for communities from the founder of Houseparty

With the growing trend of Web3 projects, Ben Rubin, founder of the mobile social platforms Meerkat, focused on live broadcasts, and Houseparty, focused on video calls, and seeing the fatal fate of them, came to join the this trend until becoming part of a team of developers of web3 initiatives called Here Not There Labs.

Through it, Rubin is now presenting his new project called Towns, a web-based chat platform and protocol that comes “for online communities to build better hometowns on the Internet,” and whose community members they go on to “truly own their plazas and communicate freely with a completely decentralized end-to-end encrypted chat protocol owned by the people.”



Taking the first steps

- Advertisement -

Towns now arrives in alpha phase, available by invitation, where users will have to log in through their cryptographic wallet, being able to act on a system of Ethereum-based smart contracts that, according to Here Not There Lab are “extensible, composable and updatable.” », allows the communities themselves to write their own rules of participation, including aspects such as who can become a part, in what way, and if monetization is allowed within them.

In principle, this may attract more users who are enthusiastic in the world of cryptography, although Towns will later launch a beta version, precisely for the month of September, and will allow a greater number of users to reach it thanks to the future introducing Passkeys, Apple’s innovative login technology.

Rubin tells TechCrunch that:

This is not just a crypto project, it is a new way of thinking about social media as a network that is owned and operated by its members. And I think that’s very exciting to me, especially because of the experience I had with Meerkat and then with Houseparty, where a lot of us didn’t want to sell… But we don’t rule our own product in [ese] period and that is a product that reached 150 million users.

Aspiring to be a self-managed and censorship-free chat platform

For now, the Towns backend will function centrally while the protocol is being developed, then move to an Ethereum 2.0-style proof-of-stake system over time, initially managed by Here Not There Labs until later on. Management a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) specific to Towns, which will oversee its governance and make decisions.

- Advertisement -

For Rubin:

It’s funny, there’s one person who controls one platform that everyone uses, which is Facebook, and now there’s another person who controls the other platform that everyone uses, which is Twitter.

Regarding the funding model, Towns hopes to take a share of the coin exchanges that are generated within the communities. Regarding the appearance, users will notice a huge resemblance to Discord, although Rubin is dissatisfied with the model of this platform, stating that his users:

They rent, they have a landlord named Discord and they rent to them

And regarding the need for anti-censorship social tools on the web that are not subject to the decisions or whims of billionaires, he points out that:

I think there’s something really exciting about ensuring the ability of humans to coordinate and collaborate. The idea that it’s censorship resistant, that it’s encrypted, and that it’s owned and operated by users

- Advertisement -

More information: TechCrunch

Link/Image Credit: Towns