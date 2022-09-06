This is the new charger and the new more sustainable USB-C cables from Anker

Tomorrow we will have a day full of news from Apple, but , a company specializing in charging products, is ahead of the curve by presenting its new powerful with a compact design Anker Nano 3as well as his new series of UBS-C charging , being the most on the market by introducing materials of plant origin in the manufacturing process to the detriment of the use of plastic materials.

The company tells us that your new charger increases its power up to 30W through the USB-C port that it hasbeing able to charge the latest models of the company’s devices, that is, the latest models of iPhone, iPad Pro, and MacBook, and even electronic products from other companies that have an integrated USB-C port.



Anker Nano 3 has PowerIQ, a technology that analyzes the charging needs of the connected device in real time to adjust the charging speed accordingly. It should also be noted that it is compatible with Samsung’s Fast Charging technology through the PPS protocol, and even through ActiveShield TM 2.0 technology, it will offer protection against the heat of the connected device, using a sensor that monitors the temperature in real time to adjust the output values.

Regarding the new series of USB-C cables, these also release the name “Anker Eco Product” of the company by reducing the use of plastics, without reducing their quality or durability, maintaining the resistibility in up to 20,000 folds, in favor of materials of plant origin, pointing out that the outer covering of these new cables uses 40% plant materials such as corn or sugar cane.

Both the charger and the new series of cables, which will be offered in 1 and 2 meter options, are available in a range of colours, and are available for sale today.

In terms of sustainability, Anker also points out that it has reduced the use of plastic in the packaging of the new cables by 99%, also using an inner tray made of pulp.

Given this situation, we are facing a versatile alternative to the fact that less and less we will see integrated chargers in the new devices that are coming onto the market, seeking to reduce electronic waste.

Image Credit: Anker