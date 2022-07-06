This is the new Cecotec portable air conditioner

Cecotec has appliances of all kinds, and portable air conditioners could not be missing.

I have been able to test the new Force Clima 14750, capable of generating both heat and cold, with 14,000 BTUs, and here are my video impressions:



[mb_related_posts1]

As you can see, the technical characteristics attract attention. It is a very successful product, both in functions and in price (now it is for 399 euros, of its original 479), although not everything is perfect.

You can find the full features at cecotec.es, but first I’ll leave you with the best and the worst:

The best of Force Clima 14750

– His design. It is elegant, without angles, curved… it can be placed in the living room without causing too much offense to interior decorators.

– Its power and speed when it comes to cooling rooms of 30 m2. In a few minutes you notice the difference.

– Its energy efficiency. It does not consume a lot of energy, and that is something that is appreciated at times when we are paying more than necessary.

– Its control from the mobile. We can adjust temperature, set timer, adjust power, set different modes… all remotely, using only the mobile, since the Force Clima 14750 can connect to the Internet.

– Its LED controls. We can see the information quickly both from the mobile and on the device itself thanks to the LED signals on the top.

– Its modes: dehumidification, heater, cold, fan and night mode. It is quite flexible for different situations.

The worst of Force Clima 14750

The worst part, of course, is the instruction manual. The QR code of the app in the manual points to another app, when it must be the official Cecotec app that has to be installed for everything to work well. They also make a mistake indicating the button that must be pressed to synchronize with the mobile, it is not the power button, it is the Wifi button, as I show in the video.

More detailed manuals need to be created so that anyone, regardless of their level of digital literacy, can get up and running in a few minutes.

[mb_related_posts2]

Another thing that I don’t like is that the noise is loud, annoying if we are watching a movie, for example, although one ends up getting used to it. It is true that there are much quieter air conditioners, but we can also put it on earlier to reach a specific temperature and turn it off later, or lower the power, to keep it stable.