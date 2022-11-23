This is the new capture and transmission system for drones that DJI launches on the market

DJI, one of the well-known and reputable drone manufacturers, has just launched the new DJI O3 Air Unit, its new combined first-person video capture and transmission system aimed at racing drone pilots.

Of this system, aspects such as the 2T2R omnidirectional antennas, capable of transmitting H.265 video in 1080p/100 fps stably and smoothly with a range of up to 10 kilometers with a maximum rate of 50 Mb/s.



Long range of transmissions with stable and fluid videos

It also has a automatic frequency selection system together with anti-interference technologies that will allow detecting when a specific signal is saturating that prevents its use without problems.

For his part, he camera module has a 1/1.7-inch sensor capable of capturing video up to 4K at 60fps, with a maximum field of view of 155ºas long as they opt for a 4:3 aspect ratio and the video quality is reduced to 2.7K resolution at 50/60 fps or 1080p at 50 fps/60 fps.

Video recordings will use D-Cinelike, the company’s own color profileaccording to which it says that it “offers more creative freedom in color grading” so that users can have “more flexibility when editing and adjusting their videos.”

A series of DJI Avata neutral density filters made of high-quality materials can also be applied to the camera module. This model also houses an internal memory capacity of 20GB.

This new capture and transmission device, which from today it is on sale at the price of 249 eurosis compatible with multiple devices from the company, including the DJI Goggles 2 Wireless Helmet, DJI FPV Goggles V2, and the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2, which are sold separately.

Users will be able to update their current FPV drones with this new capture and transmission system starting today without having to replace the entire device, and benefiting from the advantages that this system offers compared to previous versions.

More information: DJI