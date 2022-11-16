This is the new Alexa Pro voice control

Fans of the Alexa assistant have good news. Starting today, the new Alexa Pro voice remote is available, offering a search function for the remote, customizable buttons and backlighting.

It is a new remote control designed so that users can better find it and use it to manage their TV with their voice.

It has search function that helps find lost remotes, so that just by saying “Alexa, find the remote”, or by pressing the search button on the remote in the Fire TV mobile app, the new Alexa Pro will ring so that we know at all times where it’s found.

It also has two customizable buttons so that we can access our favorite content faster or to assign voice commands to Alexa. These buttons can be customized with shortcuts to apps and favorite shows, channels, or anything Alexa can do.

Examples of using the buttons:

– program a button for Alexa to dim the lights.

– program another button so that it tells us the weather forecast whenever we press it.

– program it to directly open Netflix on the TV.

Lastly, it includes backlight It’s motion-activated, great for finding buttons in low-light conditions (at night, oh, when we’re looking for the right button without looking a damn).

The Alexa Pro Voice Remote is compatible with most Fire TV devices, as well as other TVs, sound bars, and A/V receivers.

It is now available on Amazon.es for €39.99.