This is the new 2023 mobile line for Motorola’s Moto G family

Motorola has just presented the new models of smart mobile phones that are now part of the popular Moto G mobile family. They are Moto G73, Moto G53, Moto G23, and Moto G13, where the first two are range models medium while the last two are the new cheap models of the Moto G family in this 2023.

The Moto G73 5G is the one with the best specifications, with a screen with a 6.5″ FHD+ LCD panel and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside it houses the MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card up to 1 TB capacity.



In the photographic section, it has a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera and a viewing angle of 118º. Its front camera, located in a perforation on the screen, has a 16MP (f/2.4) sensor.

The 5000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast wired charging, the fingerprint sensor located on the side, the availability of a physical headphone jack, and support for 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5 and NFC, with the entire system managed by Android 13 under the My UX customization layer, make up the rest of the specifications.

This model comes out at a price of 299.00 euros. (more information)

For its part, the Moto G53 is less ambitious, with a 6.5″ HD+ LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside it houses the napdragon 480 Plus processor accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage up to 1 TB via microSD cards. It shares the same photographic specifications as the previous model, it also has a 5,000 mAh battery but with 10W fast cable charging support, and it also lowers the connectivity specifications to Bluetooth 5.1, maintaining compatibility with 5G, Wifi 5 and NFC.

This model comes out at a price of 269.99 euros.

Motorola Moto G23 and Moto G13 as the cheapest of the 2023 series

Entering the cheapest models, we find the Moto G23, with a 6.5″ HD+ LCD screen with a 90 Hz update rate, and inside it the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, accompanied by up to 8 GB of storage. RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable up to 512 GB via microSD cards.

In the photographic section, its rear camera configuration consists of a 50MP main camera followed by a 5MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP one, while on the front it has a 16MP camera. It also comes with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast cable charging.

This model comes out at a price of 229 euros.

And finally, we go for the cheapest model, the Moto G13, which compared to the previous model, has a rear camera configuration with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor, as well like an 8MP front camera on the front. Likewise, it has a 5,000 mAh battery but reduces its support for fast cable charging technology to 10W.

This model comes out at a price of 179 euros.

These four models of the Moto G family can be purchased in Spain at the indicated prices.