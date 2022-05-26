This is the most powerful Realme tablet to date

Realme continues to expand its product portfolio, presenting today, as planned, and after previous days of leaks, its third Android tablet. This is the new Realme Pad X, its most powerful tablet option to date, being a tablet that offers a 11″ screen at 2K resolution and that supports the use of a styluswhich users must purchase separately.

Regarding the new Realme Pad Xits screen is also of the LCD type, it supports a refresh rate of 60hz and up to 450 nits of brightness, compatible with the DC Dimming technique and with HDR.



Already inside, this device comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor accompanied by 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, with support for expansion via microSD cards up to 512GB.

In the photographic section, it has a single rear camera with a 13MP sensor, while on the front it has an ultra-wide camera, with a viewing angle of 105º, and an 8 MP sensor.

As far as autonomy is concerned, this device comes equipped with a 8,340 mAh battery and with support for 33W fast charging technology.

In terms of connectivity, supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and in terms of audio it incorporates four speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos. Regarding the system, this device comes with Android 12 with the realme UI 3.0 for PAD customization layer.

Realme has already put it up for sale in the Chinese market in three color options: gray, blue and greenfrom 1,299 yuan, about 180 euros to change, for the most basic option, with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The option with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage is priced at 1,599 yuan, about 221 euros to change.

At the moment it is only known that the company also intends to bring it to India, with no date yet known for its launch, although it is unknown if it will also expand to other markets.

In this sense, it should be said that its two previous models are already in international markets, including Spain, so it is not unreasonable that this new model also follows the same path, being the most powerful of the company’s tablets.

Those users will be able to purchase accessories separately, such as the aforementioned compatible stylus, which offers a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 4096 pressure levels.

Likewise, users will be able to acquire a keyboard independently to improve productivity when writing texts.

More info/Image credit: Realme