This is the most exclusive version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro

- Advertisement -

Design has become a very important part of today’s phones, and manufacturers are aware of this. An example is the new version of the xiaomi 12t pro that goes on sale tomorrow in Spain, and that Daniel Arsham has created. thanks to a MovilZona videowho have already had it in their hands, we can see all its details live and direct.

This model has a spectacular finish and to make it different from any other smartphone, materials such as crystal, volcanic ash or bronze selenite -as they point out in MovilZona-. In addition, both its box and the accessories maintain the same appearance, which is why we are talking about a terminal that is practically unique and that is taken care of down to the last detail.

Xiaomi

- Advertisement -

As can be seen in the first-hand test that they do in the MovilZona TikTok video, the device has a perfect touch and ergonomics. Obviously, the personalization is more evident in the rear – where even the module for the cameras has a very attractive color -. In short, aesthetically you can see that it is a spectacular phone.

High quality hardware in this Xiaomi

Here is the good thing that the Xiaomi 12T Pro has, and that they also give us in the Movilzona clip, which is not little. For starters, inside there is a processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that allows spectacular performance (something that is helped a lot by having 12GB of RAM). So Android works like a real shot and moreover in your 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a pixel density that reaches 446ppp and with a frequency of 120Hz. That is, everything can be seen perfectly (and as can be seen in the MovilZona video, aesthetically this component fits like a glove in the terminal).

@movilzonaoficial This version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro will surprise you #xiaomi #xiaomi12tpro #danielasharman #specialedition ♬ original sound – MovilZona

Other good details that this version of the Xiaomi phone created by Daniel Arsham has is that it maintains its rear camera with a main sensor of nothing less than 200MP (and which does not lack an aperture of F: 1.69). As indicated in MovilZona, the fast charge It is very powerful, which combines perfectly with its 5,000mAh battery. This comes to 120Wbeing the best currently on the market.

An opportunity that is unique

- Advertisement -

This version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro that has a spectacular and different design is very interesting. If you do not want to miss the opportunity to get hold of one of the exclusive 2,000 units that are put up for sale, something that is made clear in the MovilZona video, you must be very attentive. The best thing is that you do not forget to visit the manufacturer’s website in Spain, where the smartphone is priced at 899 euros. Without a doubt, this is a perfect gift for those looking for something different this Christmas.

>