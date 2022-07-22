This is the most affordable member of Google’s Pixel 6 mobile family

has just expanded its of Pixel 6 mobile phones with the arrival of its most , the Pixel 6a, which like the other members of the family, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, is also based on the Google Tensor processor, so in terms of power and performance, it will have absolutely nothing to envy.

Unlike the Pixel 5a, which it succeeds and which was launched in August of last year in very few markets due to lack of supplies, this model of the Pixel 6 family will have a more global launch, so it will reach many more markets. , including Spain, having a price of 459 euros, being already within the Google Store catalog.



It should be noted that it will come in a single configuration, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, although users will be able to choose their unit from three color options: sage green, chalk and charcoal.

In addition to the above, this model has a 6.1-inch AMOLED FullHD + screen, with a 20: 9 aspect ratio, but only having a 60Hz refresh rate, and protected under Gorilla Glass 3.

In the photographic section, the rear camera configuration consists of a main camera with a 12.2 MP sensor and a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera.

Still, users can enjoy exclusive features like Magic Eraser, True Tone, Face Focus, and Night Vision. The front camera, located in a central hole at the top of the screen, has an 8 MP sensor.

At the security level, it incorporates the Titan M2 chip and the Google Tensor security core as an additional layer of hardware security, counting like many other mobile phones with the fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen.

And for safer use, this model is IP67 rated against dust and water. At the autonomy level, it brings a 4,410 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, promising that the mobile is capable of lasting more than 24 hours, and can reach up to 72 hours through Extreme Battery Saving Mode.

It also has support for a nano SIM and an eSIM, 5G connectivity, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, in addition to integrating NFC.

This new model will come with Android 12 and Material You, with multiple customization options. Those interested can now make a reservation, taking into account that this model will officially go on sale this coming July 28.

More Info/Images Credit: Google Store