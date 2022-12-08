This is the Microsoft Teams alternative to Discord and the like

We already know that Microsoft has shown itself in recent times quite interested in having its own social platform aimed at end consumers, thereby seeking to have a greater variety of users in its services, above all, to reach younger people.

The closest thing it currently has is LinkedIn, but it is oriented towards the workplace, and many other products are oriented towards the productivity sphere, so in recent years it has tried to acquire some of the most relevant social platforms, including to Discord relatively two years ago, among others.



A premiere for users with free accounts

Faced with a series of failures, it has now wanted to take advantage of its existing technology and launch the new Communities feature for Microsoft Teams, which initially arrives for the Microsoft Teams mobile applications for users with free end-user accounts, requiring a Microsoft account. to be able to make use of the new Communities function.

From Microsoft they hope to be able to bring the new Communities feature to the desktop version of Microsoft Teams in the coming weeks. In recent years we have seen similar functions appear on other social networking platforms, such as Twitter for example.

In the case of Microsoft, its new Communities function for Microsoft Teams tries to be different from what is offered on other platforms, with a clear focus on small businesses, diverse organizations, among other professional groups.

To do this, they will have functions such as text chat, group calls, a collective calendar (compatible with Google Calendar) of events, among other basic functions, and content moderation will be left in the hands of the communities themselves, as occurs in Discord.

It will also be possible to regenerate the invitation link to be part of the communities in case they are abused, facilitating greater control of who can enter to participate.

Microsoft Teams will also offer a series of pre-defined templates to select the most appropriate when starting a new community, to quickly allow activities to be generated in it.

In this way, Microsoft covers an area in which it was not yet present, despite its attempts to cover it through the acquisition of third-party platforms.

It is already a matter of the new feature growing in features over time, and it may be possible to expand to other types of Microsoft Teams accounts as well.

Image Credit: Microsoft