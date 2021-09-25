This is the Microsoft mouse created with recycled plastic from the oceans

Microsoft Ocean Plastic is the new mouse from Microsoft. Although at first glance it does not have any particularity that distinguishes it from the hundreds of proposals that are markets, its secret lies in its materials and manufacture.

As the Microsoft team mentions, this new proposal uses 20% recycled marine plastic as a raw material.

This is the new ecological mouse from Microsoft

Along with the introduction of the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft announced a number of new products. Among them, Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse. A mouse created in association with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), which uses plastic waste for its case:

Recycled ocean plastic is made from plastic waste that is recovered from the oceans and waterways, cleaned and processed into recyclable plastic resin granules. These recycled granules are mixed during the development process of the materials that make up the case of the Ocean Plastic Mouse.

As mentioned in the description of this eco-friendly mouse, 20% of the case is made from recycled ocean plastic. An initiative that they accompany with a 100% recyclable packaging, made of recyclable sugar cane fibers and wood.

Regarding the specifications of the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse, we find three customizable buttons, support for Bluetooth 4.0 and the promise of up to 12 months of autonomy with a single battery. This Microsoft mouse will be available internationally starting October 10 for about $ 25.

In addition to this product, Microsoft has a recycling program so that any user can recycle a brand’s consumer product. It is an initiative that is open in a number of countries, including Spain. To start this process it is only necessary to follow the instructions detailed in the section Return a product for recycling.