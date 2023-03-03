This is the Meteor Screen 10.1″ IPS touch screen with RGB light, from Elecrow

The Meteor Screen 10.1″ IPS touchscreen is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality touchscreen and multi-system compatibility. The display features a 1280 x 800 HD resolution and a full 178° viewing angle, offering an exceptional viewing experience.

We are talking about a screen with several additional features, such as the RGB lights on the back, which makes it a unique and attractive touch screen. I show you on video:

Let us now see in detail the characteristics of this touch screen.

General characteristics

The Meteor Screen 10.1″ IPS touch screen has the following general characteristics:

HD resolution and full viewing angle

The screen has a resolution of 1280 x 800 and a full viewing angle of 178°. This means you can enjoy sharp, clear images from any angle.

customizable RGB lights

The display features customizable RGB lights on the back that can be set to 19 different modes.

You can change the RGB light modes according to your personal taste and also adjust the brightness as needed.

5 point capacitive touch screen

The 5-point capacitive touch screen allows precise and fast touch response. The screen also supports touch gestures such as clicking, pressing, zooming in and out.

Easy to use



The screen uses HDMI communication and is easy to use. There is no need to install additional drivers, and it can be used in various scenarios, such as Raspberry Pi display, computer expansion display, party entertainment system, and so on.

As you can see in the image, the buttons are used to adjust the rear lights.

Compatible with various systems

The display is compatible with various systems, such as the Raspberry Pi, Windows, Linux, Ubuntu, and other popular development devices.

This allows the user to use the screen on different devices and systems as needed.

Disadvantages

Despite the many advantages that the Meteor Screen 10.1″ IPS touchscreen offers, RGB lights consume and can increase the screen’s power consumption. Also, some users may find the RGB lights a bit too bright for their personal taste.

On the other hand, it is not very thin, and it weighs 540 grams, so it is important to take the numbers into account depending on what use we want to give it.

Specifications

Here are the technical specifications of the Meteor Screen 10.1″ IPS touchscreen, as well as what comes in the box:



Screen size: 10.1 inches

Resolution: 1280 x 800

Viewing angle: 178°

Screen type: IPS

Touch screen: 5-point capacitive

RGB lights: Yes, 19 customizable modes

Communication: HDMI

Backlight Control: Yes

Screen brightness: 300cd/m²

Contrast: 700:1

Supported operating system: Raspberry Pi, Windows, Linux, Ubuntu, etc.

Compatible devices: Raspberry Pi 3/3B+/4B, Jetson Nano, Beaglebone, Banana Pi, and other popular development devices

Dimensions: 239 x 157.5 x 12.6mm

Touch screen active area: 216.57 x 135.36 mm

Power Consumption: 5.29W (100% brightness with no RGB lights on)

Weight: 540g

Panel Type: 6H Hardened Panel

RGB Lights: RGB 3535 Full Light Model

Location of RGB lights: Located on the back of the screen in a U-shaped layout

Quantity of RGB lights: 27 pieces of lamps, with an interval of about 22mm

RGB lights brightness: Three brightness levels adjustable with a button

RGB Lights Power Consumption: 7.6W (100% RGB lights brightness and 100% screen brightness)

Buttons: 3 buttons for adjusting screen brightness, switching RGB light mode, and adjusting brightness of RGB lights

Micro HDMI adapter: included in the package

Experience of use with the Blackberry

In this video you can see how I connect it to the BlackBerry and start using it in a few minutes:

Conclusion

Overall, the Meteor Screen 10.1″ IPS Touchscreen is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality touchscreen and multi-system compatibility. Image quality is exceptional, and the customizable RGB lights add a unique and attractive feature. Priced at $109, the display is easy to use and compatible with various systems, making it a great choice for those looking for a high-quality, versatile touchscreen.

links and price

Here you can learn more about the company and the product, which currently costs just over $100:

– Elecrow: click here

– Meteor screen: Click here