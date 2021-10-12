This is the Magic Leap 2 AR: a larger field of view and a smaller size

With a pace not as accelerated as we would like, the augmented reality glasses market continues to evolve, with advances such as the recently presented Magic Leap 2 AR, the second generation of this device that is presented under a much more discreet and smaller redesign. size, adding great performance and capabilities advantages.

Like its predecessor, the Magic Leap 2 AR comes in an augmented reality helmet format, with a slight redesign that this time brings them significantly closer to consumer AR glasses, allowing certain information and images to be superimposed on our own vision of the real world. Johnson makes it clear that the company is targeting business applications with Magic Leap 2, investigating some of the ways large corporations have already used their technology for things like employee training.

As expected, this device also will be more advanced than the first generation model, offering greater comfort and immersion, as well as a significantly lighter and smaller form factor.

Thank you, @CNBC @powerlunch and @JBoorstin! It was a pleasure speaking with you today about my first year as Magic Leap CEO and allowing me to share a glimpse of what lies ahead for our company and augmented reality (AR), in general. #AugmentedReality #AR #MagicLeap #CNBC – Peggy Johnson (@PeggyJ) October 11, 2021

According to Peggy Johnson, CEO of the company, in her last interview with CNBC: “the Magic Leap 2 will be the smallest and lightest device on the business market«, In addition to admitting a dimming for use in bright environments that make it«largest field of view in the industry«.

And it is that the Magic Leap 2 AR have as main objective facilitate a key business need, which is the ability to wear an AR headset all day without discomfort. Magic Leap has garnered dozens of partners in multiple industries, including defense, healthcare, technology and manufacturing, Johnson revealed, also noting that “incredible innovation” is still needed when it comes to integrating augmented reality with the real world.