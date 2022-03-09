This is the Mac Studio, Apple’s new desktop computer

The forecasts of the last few days have come true, and Apple has finally presented the Mac Studio, your new desktop for those who want to have higher benefits, with a aesthetic similar to that of the Mac Miniand which is also compatible with the new 27″ Studio Display 5K, the company’s new and long-awaited external monitor, which has also just been launched in society.

The Mac Studio is the first team to release the also new Apple M1 Ultra chippresented today in its virtual keynote, being a new SoC that comes as a result of uniting two M1 Max SoCs, managing to have a total of 114,000 million transistors, with 20 CPU cores, of which 16 are CPU cores. high performance, and up to 64 GPU cores, being able to have up to 128 GB of unified RAM with a bandwidth of 800 Gbps.



Apple points out that this new SoC is up to almost eight times faster than the built-in SoC in Mac Miniseven allowing you to connect up to four Pro XDR displays and a 4K TV.

Lots of power in a compact PC

Going into details about the Mac Studio, with the M1 Ultra SoC, Apple says is a more powerful computer than even the most powerful Mac Pro with the Mac Pro with a 16-core Xeon being up to 50 times faster.

You have to understand that Apple will launch the new Mac Studio with both SoC M1 Max and SoC M1 Ultrawhere in any case they will have four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port and a 10 Gb Ethernet port, as well as an audio jack connector, located on the back.

Only those with the M1 Max SoC will additionally have two USB-C ports on the front as well as a micro SD card slot.

In terms of wireless connectivity, this model is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The Mac Studio will have an entry price of $1,999 for the M1 Max SoC option with 32GB of unified memory and 512GB of internal storage, while it will have an entry price of $3,999 for the M1 Ultra SoC option with 64 GB of unified RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.

All models are currently available for reservation, officially arriving in stores on March 18.

The new Studio Display also takes advantage of the same terms and will arrive at the price of $1,599.

Image Credit: Apple