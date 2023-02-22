5G News
This is the integrated and free VPN of Microsoft Edge

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Microsoft Edge will not only be empowered with AI and features similar to ChatGPT, but will also add a new option for users.

An option that will save users from having to search for free VPNs to integrate into the web browser. At the moment, this new function is not yet available in the stable version, but it already shows how it works.

Microsoft Edge starts showing off its free VPN

We have known for some time that Microsoft is preparing a VPN to integrate with your web browser. Yes, Microsoft Edge will have a free built-in VPN.

A dynamic that has been in testing for more than a year, and now it seems that it is reaching the stable version of the web browser. As mentioned in Neowin, this Edge service will give users 1 GB of free data to use based on different criteria.

It varies a bit from the VPN tools we know of, as this Microsoft Edge offering does not allow us to choose a specific location or server. However, this does not mean that Microsoft limits the protection and privacy expected from a VPN connection.

As with other security features already available in the browser, Edge allows users to choose between different modes depending on the type of protection they need while browsing the web. For example, they can choose “Select Sites” mode, which allows them to set up a list of websites where they plan to use the VPN. That way, Edge will automatically activate the VPN connection when users visit those websites.

Or they can choose “Optimized” which automatically activates the VPN when it detects that you are on a public or unsafe network. Or if they intend to use it for all their browsing, they can opt for “All Sites” so that the VPN is always on. Of course, as long as you stay within the monthly free limit, or buy more traffic.

At the moment, this VPN option is not integrated into the stable version of Edge, and very few users have reported it working in the browser.

