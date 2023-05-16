This is the impressive premium OLED television that Bang & Olufsen has presented

- Advertisement -

& has just announced the arrival of new Beoviion Harmony TVs to include for the first time a 97-inch unit that offers 4K resolution and a design that makes a difference.

In case you don’t know Bang & Olufsen is a luxury firm specializing in high-end audio and video products. And it differs from its rivals by betting on noble materials in the manufacture of its products, having the best features on the market and a design concept that falls in love at first sight.

And its new TV, the 97-inch B&O Beovision Harmony mk2, promises picture quality that’s hard to beat. Although its price, 59,000 euroswill make it a product within the reach of few pockets.

B&O Beovision Harmony mk2, the delicacy casts Smart TV

Obviously, and as usually happens with luxury brands, you partly pay for the brand. But no one will deny that the B&O Beovision Harmony mk2 does not have the best features on the market.

For starters, all electronics are provided by LG, and We are talking about its best OLED screen to date in this screen diagonal, so we have an EVO-type panel that mounts the LG OLED G2 and very few premium televisions from other brands.

Among its characteristics, it stands out for deliver up to 1500 nits, allowing for bright viewing even in well-lit environments. In addition, it meets Rec. 709 100%, DCI P3 99%, and Rec. 2020 72% color standards, ensuring accurate and vivid color reproduction.

It also has sDolby Vision and HDR10+ supportin addition to all kinds of connectivity options such as 4 HDMI 2.1a ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an RF antenna input, a CI+ 1.4 port, an optical audio output, an RJ45 Ethernet port and Wi-Fi (802.11a) wireless connections /b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 5.0

All hidden in a design where noble materials make the differencein addition to an integrated cabinet that opens like the wings of a butterfly to show an sound set, where B&O is one of the most valued firms.

He 3-channel built-in speaker system delivers a total of 450 W counting from a 1-inch tweeter, two 2.5-inch full-range drivers, a 4-inch midrange, and two 4-inch woofers. Come on, a high-end team.

Do not miss the video that accompanies these lines and where you will see its opening and closing mechanism, because you fall in love. Of course, if you want to afford this luxurious 97-inch television, you will need to find enough space in your home, and have the 59,000 euros that it costs…

