This is the HTC mobile oriented to the metaverse

HTC, which was one of the most important mobile brands under Android at the time, fulfills its commitment to make its new metaverse-oriented mobile model official today.

That new mobile model is the new HTC Desire 22 Pro, which finally has mid-range specificationswhen a model with high-end specifications was initially expected, but it adds metaverse-oriented specific features, which is its main selling point.



HTC Flow’s “perfect” companion

In this regard, HTC sells the new Desire 22 Pro as the perfect companion for the Vive Flow Virtual Reality glasses, this being a compact-sized Virtual Reality device that works by integrating an Android mobile phone linked to it.

dedicated to the metaverse it has Vive Wallet, its digital wallet to manage crypto assets, with support for Ethereum and Polygon; the Vive Avatar app to create your own virtual avatars; Viveverse, HTC’s system to enjoy games, videos and more content in the metaverse itself; Live Market to obtain and manage NFT assets (one is given away with purchase), and more.

Regarding the specifications of the model itself, note that it comes in a single configuration. In this sense, it brings a 6.6″ IPS LCD screen with 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Inside it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card.

In the photographic section, it brings a configuration of rear cameras with a 64 MP (f / 1.79) main camera, a 13 MP (f / 2.4) ultra-wide angle secondary camera and a 5MP (f / 2.4) depth sensor . The front camera has a 32MP sensor.

Regarding autonomy, it has a 4,520 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, incorporating plus wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

In this model, it has been chosen to incorporate the fingerprint sensor on one side of the device, also having NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wifi ac, being a device that has an IP67 classification against dust and water.

This model will come with Android 12 as standard, although the company has not specified the updates that will arrive over time. Users will be able to choose between two color options: bronze and black.

For now it is in the pre-order phase in the United Kingdom, with shipments scheduled for the month of August, but this July 1 it will already be available in its home market, Taiwan, at the price of 11,990 TWD (Taiwanese dollar), equivalent at 383.20 euros to change.

At the moment it is unknown if it will reach other markets such as Spain.

