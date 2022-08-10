This is the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4, Samsung’s new folding phones

Samsung today presented the fourth generation of its mobile families, the new Z and Galaxy Z , although at today’s Samsung Unpacked event there was also room for the presentation of the new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 smart watches Pro as well as the new wireless headphones Galaxy Buds 2.

The company tells us that from today until August 25, the new folding phones can now be booked, where users can also benefit from a free year of Samsung Care+ subscription along with an extra €150 discount for the delivery of the phone. old mobile device



Focusing on the new folding phones, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 stand out for improving their power and performance, taking the photographic section to a higher level, while the Galaxy Z Flip4 is also more powerful and more compact than ever.

Both devices also feature a more resistant main screen thanks to the use of a layered structure that helps reduce external impacts, and also has an IPX8 certification rating against water, giving users more peace of mind when using them in scenarios such as They can be on rainy days.

But also:

With Armor Aluminum material for the frame and hinge cover, plus exclusive Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ glass on the outer screen and back glass cover, the Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are our go-to foldable devices. toughest to date

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

So let’s start with the Samsung model that has the book format. According to the shared specifications, after weeks of rumors and leaks, this model is committed to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage.

For the external screen, a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X HD+ screen has been chosen, with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz (48∼120Hz), while a Dynamic AMOLED 2X QXGA+ screen has been chosen for the internal screen. 7.6-inch, with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz (1∼120 Hz).

Samsung has provided this model with three rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.8) wide angle, 12MP ultra wide angle and 10MP telephoto camera. The front camera has a 10 MP sensor while on the internal screen there is a hidden under-display camera (UDC) with a 4MP sensor.

It also has a 4,400 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging (the charger is sold separately), which achieves half capacity charge in 30 minutes. It also has support for wireless charging.

The rest of the specifications are made up of the fingerprint sensor available on one side, with 5G connectivity (compatible with eSIM), Bluetooth v5.2, WiFi 6E, UWB and NFC, and as an Android 12L operating system with the One customization layer UI 4.1.1.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Let’s go to the model with the shell format. This model also gains in power thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512GB of internal storage. As far as screens are concerned, the external screen is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen that offers a resolution of 260 x 512p. The internal screen is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ screen, with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz (1∼120 Hz).

In the photographic section, it brings a rear camera configuration consisting of a 12MP (F1.8 – OIS) main camera and a 12MP (F2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123º viewing angle. The front camera has a 10MP sensor.

At the autonomy level, it has a 3700 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging (the charger is sold separately) and wireless fast charging 2.0. This model is also compatible with 5G connectivity (compatible with eSIM), in addition to also bringing support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 networks.

At the system level, it comes with Android 12 (plain) with the One UI 4.1.1 customization layer.

Prices

The Galaxy Z Fold4 arrive with the color options Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige with a price from 1,799 euros, while the Galaxy Z Flip arrive with the color options Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue, at a price from the 1,099 euros.

More information: Samsung