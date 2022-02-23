This is the first thing I change when I configure a new Android mobile: eight settings that will improve your phone

We all have (or we should have) a ritual to do as soon as the phone arrives. Configure it, install our apps, leave it to our liking, etc. Today I want to share with you the eight adjustments I make to improve the Android experiencethat time of configuration that I dedicate when I am going to use a mobile as personal.

These settings are valid for all Android phones, regardless of the customization layer they have installed. They serve both to speed it up and to make your overall experience a little better.

First thing, I set the footprint a couple of times

Virtually all Android phones come with a fingerprint reader, either under the screen or on the power button. In the initial setup wizard it will let you “add more” when you add the first footprint. I always register a couple of times the right thumb and the left thumband it is that this simple trick helps a lot to improve the precision.

In fact, if you get a mobile phone with a somewhat slow fingerprint reader, as was the case with the Google Pixel 6, adding the footprint a second time makes it work faster. It’s not a miracle trick, but it always helps.

I adjust the launcher grid

Either out of laziness or because we don’t know this option, many times we can end up with an app grid that doesn’t convince us. Investigate how to change the grid of your launcher and leave it to your liking. On some phones you can configure it from the launcher options itself, and on others there is a submenu within settings called “home screen”.

I remove the damn vibration

Vibration on Android can be a nuisance if we leave it on by default. Personally, that each key vibrates, that each time I activate a gesture it vibrates, or the rest of the microvibrations of the system make me quite nervous, so I only leave it active for calls.

Open your mobile settings

Go to ‘Sound and vibration’

Click on ‘Vibration and touch feedback’ or on ‘sound and vibration on touch’

Deactivate everything you want

By the way, if your mobile doesn’t have to vibrate for everything you do with it, you will save an interesting percentage of batteryeven more so in mid-range and high-end terminals with powerful haptic motors.

I turn off notifications I don’t need

If there is something that is not usually done and that is essential to be calmer, it is turn off notifications for apps I don’t need. It is common for a wallpaper app to invite you to download some, for a bank to send you notifications with loan offers and for a game to tell you that you can play again after recharging the power.

From the settings and its notifications section, turn off notifications altogether or those you don’t need of those apps that are not essential. You will save battery, resources and dislikes.

Gestures if the screen is flat, buttons if it is curved

Gestures on Android still have a small problem: sometimes the gesture of going back is confused with that of invoking the side menu of apps. If the panel is flat there is usually no problemsince there is no problem in taking our finger to the edge of it and making the gesture.

However, when I am with a mobile that has a curved screen, I configure the virtual buttons, since I avoid problems. Just type “gestures” in the settings search bar and configure what you like best.

I set the screen off time

Most phones, to save power, come with screen timeout set to 30 seconds or one minute. This is very little if we want to read a document carefully, or if for any reason you want the panel not to turn off so soon.

I order status bar quick settings

Another of the settings that some users do not know, since the icon to discover it is very small, is that of relocate status bar shortcuts. WiFi, auto-brightness, GPS, and even performance modes on some phones. It is important to leave the status bar to your liking

I change the animations if it’s not too fast

I only do this if I am going to configure a mobile that is not too powerful or fast. In Android we can change the time of the animations, to reduce it by half and that the phone gives us a feeling of greater agility. For this you will have to activate the developer options.

open the settings

Go to ‘About device’ or ‘About phone’

Click seven times on the build number

Search for ‘Developer options’ in the settings search engine

Now from here just set the animations to 0.5xin “animation scale”.