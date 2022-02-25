This is the first tablet and the new Oppo smart watch focused on the quality of sleep

It is curious the resurgence of interest in tablets after a few years where the focus was on hybrid devices. So much so that even Oppo wanted to launch its first Android tablet model, the OppoPada high-end tablet designed for productivity and entertainment, with more than outstanding features.

And it is that for its premiere, Oppo has opted for a simple design and with top quality materials, also together with a more than enough hardware configuration to have plenty of power for the tasks for which it will be used.



In this sense, Oppo has integrated the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which accompanies 6GB/128GB, 6GB/256GB or 8GB/256GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Its screen is an 11″ LCD screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 (WQXGA), 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate, capable of offering a brightness of 480 nits.

It has an 8MP front camera, with 70º viewing angle and f/2.0 aperture, and a 13MP rear camera, 80º viewing angle and f/2.2 aperture. The mobile photography war has not yet reached tablets, although this aspect has been one of the most weak in the past in this type of device.

Its battery has a capacity of 8,360 mAh with support for 33W Super VOOC fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it houses support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 BLE. Finally, it has four speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos, and brings compatibility with OPPO Pencil.

It will come with ColorOS 12.0 based on Android 11 and for now it will be sold in the Chinese market under the options of silver, purple or black at a price equivalent to 326 euros at the exchange rate.

More information: Oppo

Oppo WatchFree

On the other hand, Oppo increases the number of smart watches on the market with the official presentation of Oppo WatchFreea model that, thanks to the new OSleep system, takes sleep monitoring functions to a higher level, without sacrificing other common functions such as blood oxygen saturation measurement and 24-hour heart rate monitoring, with sleep alerts. abnormalities in the pulsations, among other common functions of smart watches.

OSleep is the new system that deepens the monitoring considering both the previous part, as well as the moment of sleep in its different phases, as well as the post-sleep part, in order to detect possible sleep problems through its sensors and algorithm, and offer a series of alternative habits to improve its quality.

For the rest, it is a model with a rectangular-looking screen, with a 1.64-inch AMOLED HD panel and a battery that is capable of reaching up to 14 days per charge, with 5-minute charges to have autonomy for the entire battery. day, with which you can also choose to carry out sports activities through some of its more than 100 training modes.

Oppo Watch Free hits the market in vanilla and black color options for around 99 euros.