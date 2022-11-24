This is the first Android mobile to have the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The Vivo mobile brand has been the first to implement Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, presented last week, in the most advanced model of the new X90 series, which has just been presented, keeping the two remaining models of the same with the MediaTek chip, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200.

In this way, Vivo is ahead of other brands such as Motorola, Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo, among others, which will implement Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in its most emblematic models over the next year.



Vivo’s X90 series is also characterized by its excellent photographic features and other advanced hardware features available in the three models that comprise it.

Vivo is ahead of other brands offering the most advanced in Android

In this regard, focusing on the most advanced model, the Vivo X90 Pro Plus has a 6.78″ AMOLED LTPO 4.0 screen at 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, integrating also ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen.

In addition, it has 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512 GB of internal storage. UFS 4.0.

In the photographic section, developed in collaboration with Zeiss, in the rear camera configuration, and integrated into a fairly pronounced camera module, is the main camera with a 50MP sensor, a 48MP wide angle, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a periscope camera. 64MP with hybrid zoom up to 100x.

The front camera, as in the rest of the members of this series, has a generous 32MP sensor.

The battery has a capacity of 4,700 mAh with support for 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

With regard to connectivity, in addition to support for 4G and 5G networks, it also has support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, in addition to also bringing integrated NFC.

It will come with Android 13 with the OriginOS 3 customization layer. For now, its launch is aimed at the Chinese market, where the case of the model in question will begin to be available on November 28 with a price starting at 6,499 yuan , about 873.82 euros to change.

This model becomes the most powerful high-end of the entire Android mobile ecosystem at the moment, in the absence of proposals from other brands coming out.

We will have to wait and see if the firm intends to take its new family of mobiles to international markets, as happened with the previous generation.

Image Credit: Live