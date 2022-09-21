This is the final design of the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

- Advertisement -

A leaked image has allowed us to see the CEO of NVIDIA, Jen-Hsun Huang, proudly posing with a GeForce RTX 4090 a new generation graphics card that is destined to become the most powerful on the market, and in its category.

What we see in the image matches everything we had been seeing in previous leaks and rumors. Broadly speaking, the of the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition is very similar to that of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, but it has very clear differentiating nuances. The two most important are the new font in the RTX 4090 silkscreen and the top fan, which is larger and uses different, longer and narrower blades.

For the rest it maintains that sleek, understated finish that he liked so much in the GeForce RTX 30, and that made them have one of the best designs that NVIDIA has created so far. The image also seems to indicate that the build quality that the GeForce RTX 40 will have will be up to the current generation, and that therefore they will be worthy heirs.

It’s important to note that this image also reinforces the leak we saw a while ago, which showed the design of a GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition. Please note that the design of the GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition and below could be differentas was the case at the time with the GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition.

If everything goes according to plan NVIDIA will present the GeForce RTX 40 this afternoon from 17:00 (Spanish time). We don’t know if it will focus on Ada Lovelace architecture or if it will opt for a more specific presentation, but in any case it is clear that it is going to be one of the most important events for the remainder of the year, and obviously we are going to tell you about it at detail, so you know you have an appointment with us in a few hours.

Possible specifications of the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

AD102 graphics core manufactured at 5nm from TSMC.

16,384 shaders.

512 texturing units.

192 raster units.

128 RT cores.

512 tensor cores.

96MB of L2 cache.

384 bit bus.

24 GB of GDDR6X memory at 21.2 GHz (1 TB/s of bandwidth).

450 watt TGP.

Estimated power in FP32 at 2.52 GHz: 82.58 TFLOPs.

It is rumored that he will be able to double the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition in games, and that in ray tracing it could be up to triple as fast compared to that one.