This is the fake SMS from Bankinter, Caixa Bank and Santander

What you see in the image above are 3 SMS messages that pretend to be from banking entities so that the recipient clicks on the link and their password.

The messages say:

Bankinter: We regret to inform you that your account has been deactivated for security reasons, to activate it complete the following verification: (url with a dangerous destination) CaixaBank: Your account has been suspended. The account will remain limited until you approve your information and it will be reactivated from: (url with a dangerous destination)

In the first of them we see the alleged Bankinter SMS. It appears sent from a phone number that has already been deactivated (if you call that number, Movistar reports that it has temporarily deactivated it). A spelling error is striking (verification has a tilde, and «yes» does not), something that is usually very common in false messages that seek to deceive the user.

At the end of the message, the link appears on which we will supposedly have to click to “reactivate our account”. That link no longer exists, in fact, and this is important, most of the links that appear in scams of this type usually disappear in less than 24 hours, since their objective is to deceive and disappear without a trace. Therefore, when in doubt, wait 24 hours before clicking on any link.

As you can see, the link in question is from a bitly type shortener. In this case it’s cuttly. The url now leads to an address that doesn’t work, a German domain with the ending /Service/bankinter, but which hosted a page very similar to the bankinter login page. Clueless users who did not see the fake web address could think it was the real page and thus put their bank login and password, facilitating theft by criminals.

The second message is very similar, probably sent by the same group of cybercriminals, but changing bankinter to Caixabank. The url changes, and it doesn’t work at the moment either. The cuttly shortener service has removed the redirect, so the landing page from which the data was stolen does not even appear. There is also a spelling error, since “information” has a tilde, as well as “remain”.

The third message is different, it is from the supposed SANTADER bank. Note that the name of the bank is wrong, a letter is missing, which is already an important clue that it is a guy. In this case, it warns of a charge made to our card, and at the end another web address appears that leads to a false page imitating the main page of the Santander bank.

The shortener in this case is from bit.ly, and they have already deleted the redirect warning that it was a scam (although bitly warns in English).

As you can see, it is not difficult to recognize a false SMS, but if at any time you have doubts:

– Wait 24 hours before doing anything.

– Call the bank asking, or contact them from the corresponding bank app.