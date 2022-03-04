This is the electric racing bike of the future, and it’s from Ducati

The world’s first electric racing bike has just been announced. Ducati, which represents a further twist in the Italian firm’s commitment to this type of product (although to date all the models it had were mountain bikes). Due to its characteristics and design, it will surely become an object of desire for lovers of the sport of two wheels.

One of the things that makes the Ducati Futa stand out is that its frame is made of carbon fiber, so the weight of this bike is only 12.4 kilos. Therefore, it is one of the lightest on the market among those that are electric. This ensures that your battery 250W that is activated by a button next to the power (and that includes an LED) is enough to be able to get a good deal out of it.

A good additional detail is that you can get an additional pack that allows you to double the power of the aforementioned battery, if the aforementioned seems little to you. The truth is that, taking into account the low consumption of this Ducati bike (3 Wh/km), you can be sure that you will receive help for up to eighty kilometers. Therefore, the usefulness of the electric motor is beyond doubt.

Ducati

Things that are important in this Ducati

To begin with, the change (which is very light as it happens with the saddle or the wheels because they are also made of carbon fiber) is wireless electronic and is made up of a set of 2 x 12 speeds. So it is difficult for you not to find the combination you need in all kinds of situations. Besides, it is very interesting that the braking power that the Ducati Futa has is excellent, since it uses a K-Force WE hydraulic system of no less than 160 millimeters. The precision, therefore, is fantastic.

Besides, this bike does not lack an integrated gps so you can easily keep track of the routes you complete. The chosen model is Garmin, so you can be sure of its effectiveness. The truth is that he lacks nothing.

Ducati

price of this bike

Its good quality and that it is a Ducati brand is something that, inevitably, has to be paid for. And, therefore, this model has a price that is not exactly low. you have to spend some €8,500 to buy it and, in addition, a limited series will be launched (only fifty units) that will have different components to be lighter and that, beware, has a spectacular cost: €11,990. One last.

>