This is the easiest way to write on your television with Android TV

- Advertisement -

Of the less intuitive things it offers android tv, which is undoubtedly one of the best operating systems that exist for Smart TVs, is what has to do with entering text. Using the remote-controlled on-screen keyboard is useful, but anything but comfortable. Well, there is a way to change this and that you may not know.

Without having to resort to purchasing additional hardware, such as a wireless keyboard, there is an application that can be downloaded on both iOS like in Android and that it is a real lifesaver for those who are tired of the torture of having to enter text in a search when using an Android TV. This is Google Home, a development of the Mountain View company that is designed to control the entire ecosystem of accessories that the software has in this North American way. And the truth is that it does quite well.

The first thing is to configure Google Home

- Advertisement -

In the event that you do not have the app we are talking about installed, you must download it for free at the official stores from Google or Apple, there is no loss, since by putting the name in each one of them it is the first one that appears in the list of results. Once you have it, open it and, to communicate with the television, you simply have to follow the steps that already on the screen where the equipment will be detected and, by means of a code, the synchronization is established.

The assistant is very good, so you won’t have any doubts about how to have everything perfectly connected to be able to use all the options that Google Home offers for your Smart TV with Android. Some of them are being able to change the channel and even being able to turn on and turn off TV without having to touch the remote control at all.

TCL

Use the app keyboard on your TV with Android TV

This is not very difficult either, and the comfort that is gained, since you will use the keyboard on the screen of your phone or tablet instead of the one on the television (and, we are all more than used to using these). You must be clear that, to do this, apart from having the Smart TV on you won’t have to use it for anything that has to do with the text input process.

Now, what you have to do is access the Google Home application as usual. Once you have the initial screen, select the TV you have just configured by clicking on the name you have given it. You will see in the upper area a small keyboard icon which is right next to the one that allows you to turn off the TV that you have synchronized. Use it and you will see that the one you usually use to enter text appears in the terminal.

- Advertisement -

The next is use it regularly to write and, in this way, it is much easier to put the title of the movie you are looking for on Prime Video, YouTube or the Netflix series when using the corresponding applications. Without a doubt, an option that, at least, you should try with your Smart TV.