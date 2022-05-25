this is the easiest way to use gmail with iphone

You may have an account gmail that you use in combination with a phone iPhone. This won’t give you any trouble as the mail client app works great with iOS. But if you want to be more efficient, there is a way to achieve it: use the widget that Google has developed for the Apple terminal.

This option allows common actions, such as reading an email or writing a new one, to be achieved more quickly and without fear of erratic operation. Of course, to make use of this addition that is placed on the iPhone desktop, you must meet some requirements that are not exaggerated at all: that the operating system is iOS 14 (in the case of iPadOS 14 tablets) or superior and, furthermore, that the app you have installed is the version 6.0.220109 or newer.

Once you confirm this, you have to add own widget on the desktop of the phone, something that is very simple. Press continuously on the terminal screen and then on the icon with the “+” symbol that appears in the upper right area. Now simply look in the Gmail list and click on Add Widget in the button that appears in the lower area. That’s it, you already have this add-on on your desktop.

Uses of the widget on the iPhone: all positive

You have a good amount of possibilities when it comes to taking advantage of the new element that you see on the main screen of the smartphone. Below, we show you some of the most interesting and, you will see, that they are very useful to save you time.

open an email

You no longer have to access the application to later see the message that interests you. Now in the widget there is a list where you can see the emails you have received. Once you find the one that interests you by scrolling, click on it and, directly, you will see its content.

Write a new message

Something similar happens in this case, that in order to achieve the objective in question you had to be inside the app. Now this is not necessary, simply use the icon that has the shape of a pencil in the widget that you have added to the iPhone and… Surprise! You can start writing the mail and choose the recipients.

Account changes in the widget

This is useful if you have multiple Gmail accounts. To switch from one to another, you have to press continuously on the iPhone screen (right on the added element). Among the options that appear in a pop-up menu is Edit the widget and then the accounts button. You will see all the ones to which you have access and you can choose the one that suits you at all times.

A excellent tool it’s this Gmail widget that now exists on iPhones. If you haven’t used it until now, surely when you see how well it works, you’ll leave it permanently and it will be something that will never be missing from the screen of your terminal. In addition, its stability and effectiveness is magnificent.

