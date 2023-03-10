This is the easiest way to kill Siri suggestions on your iPhone

- Advertisement -

the voice assistant siri It is a quite useful tool that, despite the fact that it has not undergone a great evolution, you can get a great deal out of it with the iphone. Of course, it is possible that the presence that you have on a day-to-day basis seems excessive and, therefore, you want to end some of the things that you usually do. An example are the recommendations. We show you how disable them if this is something you want to do.

This function of Apple’s voice assistant is useful for many, since it allows them to receive suggestions about actions to be taken, including those based on location. And it even recommends options to improve the use of the iPhone (merging contacts, updating calendar events, etc.). But, for others, they do no more than annoy. If this is your case, you should know that the Cupertino company has thought of you and there is a way simple and risk-free to remove this option that Siri has.

How to disable Siri suggestions on iPhones

Despite the learning offered by the Apple assistant, the result it offers in the suggestions is not enough for some. Therefore, neither the productivity nor the user experience that one has with the iPhone is improved. In this case, it is best stop appearing on lock screen (or any other place), so that you can rest from his presence. This is what you have to do in iOS 16, which we have taken as a reference in the tasks to be carried out:

Open the Settings of the iPhone that you have, one of the ways is with the icon that is between the applications or, failing that, by accessing the control center that appears by making the gesture of pulling down from the upper area of ​​the screen.

The next thing is that among the many options that you now see on the screen, select Siri. The next step is to choose Search and then go to the bottom area until you locate the voice assistant application. Step on it.

Pexels

The first option you’ll see is a new screen is Learn from this app (or something similar). You need to disable such feature on iPhone. Besides, you must do the same with Show on the home screen and Suggest application.

Done this, you are done and Siri recommendations will be things of the step on your phone.

As you can see, everything is very simple and, therefore, in a few minutes you can leave a lot behind. best configured iPhone what do you have. In this case, Apple allows the user himself if he wants to continue with the advice or not of his voice assistant, and that is always good.

