This is the digital Yuan, the Chinese cryptocurrency

Although cryptocurrencies were born in 2009, there are still some countries where they are strictly regulated, as is the case in China, where the government restricts the free use of the Internet and that also makes it more difficult to operate with cryptocurrencies.

It is not that cryptocurrencies are illegal in China, just that they are subject to more specific regulation. For example, five years ago, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) were banned. Citizens of the country can hold cryptocurrencies, but the banking system does not accept any of these currencies as a tool for retail payments. That is, cryptocurrencies cannot be exchanged without official authorization.

But thankfully this has been changing over the years and the Central Bank of China started to create its own digital asset, also known as “Central Bank Digital Currency”, “CBDC” or Digital Yuan. Being issued by the central bank of a government, legal transactions can be carried out with it in compliance with the law.

The growth of the digital Yuan is very broad, given that the main objective of China is to completely convert its economy to a digital one. That will make investors interested in it in the coming months, which means that it can be an interesting option for the future. In fact, the government has already handed out more than $1.5 million in digital Yuan to users to test the cryptocurrency by downloading an app on their smartphone and spending it at thousands of stores in the Shenzhen district. That was a pilot test, and cryptocurrencies were not accessible to all users, but now they are.

