This is the craziest idea so that the iPhone 15 does not lose the Lightning port

Apple is one of the companies most affected by the EU decision that forces all companies to use the USB type C port to charge your batteries. This is positive for users, but the Cupertino firm is not doing well because, to date, Lightning had used a proprietary interface that it managed to its liking.

The point is, if Apple wants to sell phones and tablets in Europe, it has to make this change… something it has already done on some tablets and computers. It is true that with smartphones he has complained, but there are no other options than to include USB type C in future iPhone 15. But, yes, the implementation of this is something that is not fixed how it has to be done and, knowing the company led by Tim Cook, there may be some surprise.

Some at first speculated that the company would not sell the terminals in the Old Continent… But this is quite unrealistic considering the large market that exists for the iPhone -and, furthermore, with such high prices known to all-. There has even been speculation about the option of use only wireless charging on the devices… Something that is viable, but that seems difficult to fit for many users.

The craziest idea for Apple iPhones and USB Type C

Well, the image of an Apple fan has been published who has decided to take action on the matter and give the company with the bitten apple a new option that, yes, seems somewhat crazy, but by no means impossible to execute for design reasons. . We talk about using two parallel connection portsone USB type C to meet the demands of the European Union and the other, Lightning to continue using it for the rest of the things that are done with the iPhone 15. A real madness.

gizmochina

Physically, it is possible to fit both elements into the terminal, as has been seen, and it should not be too much of a problem to integrate the control chip into the internal board of the device. But the truth is that the effectiveness of both options would not be optimal because not even the software is prepared for the use of two ports at the same time and, even, information management problems could be feared. But come on, let it not be to give Apple an idea.

Some Apple fans don’t see it as bad

For those who are followers of Apple and have accessories that use Lightning connection, this would be a good solution, so that the company does not lose control, which now has how solvent and stable it is. Some even talk about back to 2016 situation in which Apple phones could be charged while listening to music with wired headphones. But, the truth is that this option is nothing more than crazy… curious, yes.

