This is the cheapest Apple iPad you can buy right now

If you’ve been searching for iPad deals for the cheapest offer on one of Apple’s tablets, this may be what you’re looking for, if you don’t mind going for a previous-generation model — the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the Apple iPad (2021) for just $269 from Amazon, for savings of $60 on its original price of $329. You’ll be sacrificing a bit of performance, but it’s still a dependable device, especially at such an affordable price.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad (2021)

The 10th-generation Apple iPad is obviously a better device on paper than the 9th-generation Apple iPad. Between the iPad 2022 and iPad 2021, the design has been updated to resemble the Apple iPad Air, the screen size increased to 10.9 inches from 10.2 inches, and performance upgraded with the A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM from the A13 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM. However, all these come with a starting price of $449 for the iPad 2022, and the gap between that and the current price of the iPad (2021) on Amazon may be too wide for shoppers who don’t have that much cash to spend. The differences between the two generations may be clear, but they may not really affect your day-to-day experience with the iPad (2021) by much.

The iPad (2021) may be updated to the iPadOS 16, so you will be able to take advantage of the new features in the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets. You’ll get up to 10 hours of battery life, and you can use the device with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. As a tablet that will be able to help you boost your productivity for work or school, as well as serve as an entertainment device for watching streaming content and playing video games, the iPad (2021) won’t feel like a previous-generation model at all.

There are a few good reasons why you’d want to go for the Apple iPad 2022 in tablet deals, but if you’d like to stick to a tight budget, you certainly won’t be missing out on a lot if you purchase the iPad (2021). It’s an even more tempting option because Amazon is selling Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet with a $60 discount that pulls its price down to $269 from its sticker price of $329. Take the offer now while it’s still online, because we’re not sure when it will end.

