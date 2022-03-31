This is the Black Shark 5, the new family of Xiaomi gaming mobiles

As planned, Xiaomi has just made the Black Shark 5 official today, its new family of gaming mobiles, where this time we find three members instead of the usual two.

The three members are Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 RS and Black Shark 5 Pro, where all of them share the use of SoC Snapdragon, the same AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and even support for fast cable charging. 120W, and the same connectivity options.



A lot of power at interesting prices

Now, things change when we look at the integrated SoCs, where the Black Shark 5 opts for Qualcomm SnapDragon 870, but more curious is that in the Black Shark 5 RS you can choose between the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 888+.

The Pro option uses the highest level SoC, the Qualcomm SnapDragon 8 Gen 1.

As for configuration variants, the Black Shark 5 will be available with 8/128 GB, 12/128 GB and 12/256 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Black Shark 5 RS with 8/256 GB and 12/256 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, and the Black Shark 5 Pro with 8/256 GB, 8/256 GB and 16/512 GB of RAM and UFS storage 3.1.

Without the same photographic experience

In the photographic section there are also differences. Black Shark 5 has a 64 MP main camera, a 13 MP wide angle and 120º view, and a 2 MP macro, with a 16 MP front camera. The Black Shark 5 RS maintains the main camera of 64MP but its wide-angle camera becomes 8MP and the macro camera 5MP, and the front camera 20MP.

The dance of figures with the differences is also present in the Pro member, with a 108MP main camera, a 13Mp wide angle and 120º view, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera returns to 16MP.

As a curiosity, the RS model has a completely different camera module design, as we see in the second image of this article. And in autonomy, again except for the RS model, with a 4,500 mAh battery, the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro enjoy 4,650 mAh, although all three have support for 120W fast charging.

All three have Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, NFC, and 5G. They are also DualSIM, have dual stereo speakers, and also have a fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen.

At the moment it has been presented for the Chinese market starting at a price from 2,799 yuan, about 400 euros to change. It is not known if it will reach international markets, although the previous generation recently made its landing in Spain after more than a year since its official presentation.

More information: Weibo

Image credit: Xiaomi