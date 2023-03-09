This is the best way to use Apple Podcast on an Android device

- Advertisement -

There are some applications that, at least for the moment, are not available for . A good number of them are not especially relevant for those who have s with the Google operating system, but there are some that, because they are unique, can be somewhat problematic. One of them is . If you want to access the options that the Cupertino company has without having an iPhone or iPad, we will tell you how to get it. You must be clear that you will not have any option to install the Apple Podcast application on your Android, but being a little imaginative you can find the solution. And this one is much simpler than you might think. It is true that there are different ways to achieve the goal of enjoying the episodes in this service on your phone or tablet, but we believe that there is one that stands out above the rest. And, this, is none other than to use iTunes. This is how you can enjoy Apple Podcast on your Android Obviously, the experience is not the same as using the application, but the truth is that it is not a bad option at all to use iTunes to be able to enjoy content that is only on the Apple service. Since this app for Android doesn’t exist either, you’re going to have to resort to the web browser you usually use on your Android device -compatibility is excellent, so almost anything will do-. The most complicated thing is to be able to find the contents, since the page that gives you access to the podcasts (which you can enter using this link) is not specially optimized for mobile devices, so you can use the option to see as on the computer in the browser you have installed, better than better. The fact is that you can see the different sections here and, among them, the creations that are currently being transmitted on the Apple service. Once you click on the link of the podcast you want to listen to, you can see the different chapters that exist in the cloud and, best of all, there is a button called Play that, when clicked, you will start listening to the content. Therefore, as you have seen, everything is quite simple, since a small playback bar even appears as simple but quite useful controls. Excellent compatibility This is one of the best things about this option that we have indicated to you to enjoy Apple Podcast on devices that are not from the company with the bitten apple. Thus, for example, with Windows this option works excellently. Therefore, you don’t have to miss that creation that everyone is talking about and that you can’t access with a simple app. >