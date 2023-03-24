This is the best way to find your AirPods if you don’t know where you left them

- Advertisement -

Something that usually happens from time to time to those who have headphones Apple AirPods it is that they do not remember exactly where they have them. And, obviously, this is a big nuisance. If you wish locate them in a simple way so that the scare goes away, we show you how to achieve it using the iPhone or iPad for it.

The tool that allows us to achieve this is the tool Find My (or Search) that Apple offers to those who have an active account in its services. With it, finding the location of the AirPods is completely possible as long as it has a charge in the battery. Obviously, to be able to use this option, it is completely necessary that you properly configure the functionality of the one we do -something that is achieved in just three or four minutes-, so this is a previous step that you must carry out.

This is how you will find your AirPods in case they are lost

Once you have the aforementioned function activated, in the event that you do not remember where you have left the Apple headphones that you have, the Steps that you have to give in the iPhone or the iPad are the ones that we are going to show you below (how are you going to check they are not particularly complicated, so you should not worry about anything at all in this regard):

Open the Find My application (Search) using the screen in the usual way and, once you are inside, you must select the Device section.

The next thing you have to do is choose the AirPods that you cannot find in the list that you will see. You will then see a location that can be the current one they have or, failing that, the last one that was established correctly (this could be due to, for example, that neither the headphones nor the carrying case no longer have a charge). If you see No location found, it means they’re offline and there’s no way to set which Syrian they’re on.

You are done and, in principle, you should now know where the helmets we talked about were left.

An additional help: reproduction of a sound

This is a useful function in the event that, despite what was done before, you still do not see the AirPods. To correct what happens, Apple includes the function that allows the headphones to emit a sound that makes it easy to find. To do this, you must go through this process:

From the Find My app, choose the headset you still can’t find from the Devices list.

Now look for an option on the screen called Play a sound and, automatically, it will be heard -it will increase in volume over time if it is not silenced-.

You already finished.

