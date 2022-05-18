This is the best way to copy photos from old iPhone to new iPhone

I’m sure when you buy a new iPhone one thing you want to do is transfer what you have on the old one, but always keep track of the process. To achieve this, it is best to perform processes manually, for example, choose the photos that you want to keep. We show you the best option that exists to do this for comfort and effectiveness.

It is true that there are different ways to do what we have indicated, such as using the iCloud service. But the one we are going to propose is much more effective due to the excellent control you have of everything that happens, and you will not have to go through any server to achieve the objective. That is to say, everything is done in a way directbut, yes, without putting any cable in between which always adds a plus of comfort.

Transfer photos from one iPhone to another without complications

The tool we recommend you use is AirDrop. This technology, which is included in Apple terminals, is very easy to use and won’t give you any problems because the compatibility achieved is fantastic. This is what you have to do to get it, where the first thing is to activate the corresponding function:

Open the Control Center of the smartphone and, once you see it on the screen, press continuously on the option called Connections.

Now do the same in AirDrop to open the usage options, where you have to select the option All or Only contacts. We recommend that you select the former, as you will need to disable the feature later.

You have already finished this part of the actions.

pexels

It’s time to send the photos themselves. To do this, first of all, confirm that both the Bluetooth connectivity such as iPhone WiFi are active. Then, you have to take the following steps:

Access the Photos application and, in it, you must choose exactly the images that you want to send to the new terminal.

Once this is done, you must use the Share option as usual and, then, from the options that appear, use AirDrop. You have to choose the target device, which is none other than the new iPhone.

Confirm that the transfer is executed and, depending on what is selected, the process will take more or less.

You have finished.

As you can see, the use of AirDrop technology is very convenient and allows you to carry out file sending tasks in a very simple. And, by the way, everything you’ve done can be used without problems on iPads.

