This is the best trick to prevent your router from overheating

It is not strange that the router gets hot , although it should not be a concern if it does not exceed certain limits. Almost all electronics in the house do this due to the number of processes their processors have to do and that shouldn’t have a serious impact on their performance either.

- Advertisement - However, if you are thinking of taking a break and making your router less hot, there is a key for it. LG presents its new K series: three phones, four cameras and a great price The best placement for the router Especially now in summer, although it seems that we have already passed the worst, the ambient heat can influence your router, causing a considerable increase in temperature. The main trick has to do with placement. Many times, badly advised by the installers, we place the router in an inappropriate placegenerally for having a greater comfort in its placement and not for the future performance that it will have.

- Advertisement -

If you have some room to move the router, remember that you should never place it near a window and, much less, placed on top of other devices that heat up easily, such as a CPU, a stereo or speakers.

When choosing the best situation for your router, also remember that it is important not to cover the ventilation slots of the device, which are essential to cool it in the summer season and also in the others. ing air from escaping through these slots is key, so it may help to position the router vertically depending on where they are located.

Accessories that you can use to refrigerate

- Advertisement -

The most common accessory you can use if you want to cool down your router and prevent it from overheating is a vent base or any other USB fan like those used for laptops. Most routers include a USB port to power the operation of the accessory and there are really small ones so that they do not take up more space than necessary.

ELUTENG USB Desktop Fan 140mm Cooling Radiator Fans 50CFM 1000RPM Fan 5V / 0.3A with Metal Grill for PC/AV Cabint / PS4 / Xbox/Router, Black buy it at EUR How to share Amazon Prime 18.99

There are some more complex alternative options for this purpose, although they would only be advisable if you are familiar with mounting and dismounting these devices. In case you decide to take the step, you can always install some heat sinks in parts like the core chip and the Ethernet ports chip. Thanks to the use of these dissipating elements, which are made of materials such as aluminum or copper, you will be able to absorb the heat from the chips, thus balancing the temperature inside the device.

No matter how hot the router gets, high temperatures should not harm its operation resulting in a bad connection, but if you notice that due to the heat the router is not performing one hundred percent and you cannot place it in the most suitable place according to our advice, contact the manufacturer or your telephone company and tell them what you are observing so that they can help you.