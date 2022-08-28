this is the best time to post on instagram

Assuming that it is impossible to always achieve the maximum visibility on Instagram , it is necessary to take advantage of the moment in which there are more users connected to impact more people in the first minutes. That is why not all hours are worth the same, and we see that perfectly with what are the best hours to publish on the photography social network.

Find the ideal posting time on Instagram Today, the absolute integration of social networks in our daily lives has made it not so easy to break into the world of networks such as Instagram or YouTube. To get a considerable number of followers on Instagram, for example, you have two ways. One, the easy one, which is buying them -something that does not increase your 'engagement' and can be expensive if you suddenly gain 20,000 new contacts from one day to the next-. And the difficult one, which is earning them. IPads and MacBooks with OLED displays will launch in 2022 … And there, to win them over, you must create a engaging content that your audience really wants and does not look for in another account, either in the form of feed content or uploading known ones stories. But just as important as getting the quality and content right is the time you post it. If you don't post your content at the right time, most of them will never see it. The best way to find your ideal post time is to test your post times to see which post times generate the most audience engagement.

Between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

In this way, the Instagram algorithm understands that this post has more relevance and begins to show it to more people. This means that knowing the best time to post on Instagram is essential to get your post seen by more people. Only then will you be able to start rolling that kind of roulette wheel of fortune that the Instagram algorithm has become.

Because, as you know, Instagram is the third most used social network after YouTube and Facebook, in which users of the app in Spain have a series of common patterns to make it easier for a post to go further.

Thus, and according to Instagram, the order of the messages in the users’ feed will be based on the probability that they are interested in the posts, their relationships with the accounts they follow and the timeliness of the messages. That is why if you want to optimize the publication to the maximum, you must do it at the right time.

Since many of the people who enter Instagram do so for entertainment, the biggest spikes in activity always occur in non-working hours and in his breaks. Therefore, we can say that the best time to post on Instagram is Tuesday between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time) although there is also a high level of audience and interaction from Monday to Friday between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. During the weekend, the best time to achieve maximum audience, visibility and interaction takes place on Saturday between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

It is important that you take into account the characteristics of your audience

For their part, as the experts at Sprout Social tell us, this means you shouldn’t be posting at 11am for each time zone individually, but instead 11am works well for posting to a global audience – and luckily it’s 6:00 p.m. in Spain, so you won’t be caught sleeping.

This review of the networks is done especially during the week, when most of us tend to have a well-marked routine in our minds. to end the day.

In any case, remember, as we have already told you, that in addition to taking into account these data offered, you must also discover what the best hours are for you and for your particular content. Always remember that each account has its own unique way of interacting with its audience. Therefore, there are many ways to define the best time to post on Instagram. The important thing is that you take into account the specific characteristics that your audience has and publish accordingly.