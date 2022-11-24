There is no doubt that the new option offered Netflix to access its contents very cheaply, and which includes advertisementsIt’s a good idea for many. However, there are some things that loseApart from having the patience to wait for the end of the promotion that is issued when watching a movie or series. We show you the most important thing you should know if you are considering signing up or changing your rate.
To begin with, it is important that you know that the maximum image quality that you will enjoy is 720p (ie HD). Therefore, nothing of 4K, for example. Be careful, you must not forget that current televisions are very capable in scaling, so this problem is not critical for many -but, undoubtedly, this is noticeable-. Another feature that you should keep in mind is that the new type of account is limited to a devices o your child will not be able to see something at the same time, even if you are in the same house.
More things to appreciate about the new Netflix account
On the one hand, there is the price, which in Spain is €5.49, a most interesting figure and that is an excellent gateway to find out if the catalog offered by the platform is worth it. Of course, there is something that is missing compared to the rest of the options offered by the company: you will not be able to see anything without connection because does not allow downloads. And this is important, since this possibility allows, for example, when you go by plane, to have content that you can see on your smartphone or tablet.
Besides, and this is key, there are some content in series and movies that are not available in the catalog of the cheap Netflix account and that broadcasts ads. Some are not especially relevant, but due to the rights and contracts signed, there are several that can be considered important.
What you miss in series and movies
We are not going to provide you with the complete list, but we do provide you with what we consider to be the most important among the absences in the content catalog if you decide to use the account with Netflix ads. Is the next:
Films
- 8 miles
- american gangster
- Brokeback Mountain
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- the big lebowski
- The wolf of Wall Street
- the price of power
- ET
- gladiator
- Infiltrated in the KKKlan
- Invincible (Unbroken)
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- The theory of everything
- lost in translation
- Multiple
- Return to the future
- back to the future III
- Twilight Saga
- Shrek
- Hitman
- Shark
Series
- Arrested Development
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Downtown Abbey
- the marginal
- Happy!
- house of cards
- New Amsterdam
- The Defiant Ones
- The Good Place
- The Last Kingdom
- The office
- suit
- Vikings