There is no doubt that the new option offered Netflix to access its contents very cheaply, and which includes advertisementsIt’s a good idea for many. However, there are some things that loseApart from having the patience to wait for the end of the promotion that is issued when watching a movie or series. We show you the most important thing you should know if you are considering signing up or changing your rate.

To begin with, it is important that you know that the maximum image quality that you will enjoy is 720p (ie HD). Therefore, nothing of 4K, for example. Be careful, you must not forget that current televisions are very capable in scaling, so this problem is not critical for many -but, undoubtedly, this is noticeable-. Another feature that you should keep in mind is that the new type of account is limited to a devices o your child will not be able to see something at the same time, even if you are in the same house.

More things to appreciate about the new Netflix account

On the one hand, there is the price, which in Spain is €5.49, a most interesting figure and that is an excellent gateway to find out if the catalog offered by the platform is worth it. Of course, there is something that is missing compared to the rest of the options offered by the company: you will not be able to see anything without connection because does not allow downloads. And this is important, since this possibility allows, for example, when you go by plane, to have content that you can see on your smartphone or tablet.

Besides, and this is key, there are some content in series and movies that are not available in the catalog of the cheap Netflix account and that broadcasts ads. Some are not especially relevant, but due to the rights and contracts signed, there are several that can be considered important.

What you miss in series and movies

We are not going to provide you with the complete list, but we do provide you with what we consider to be the most important among the absences in the content catalog if you decide to use the account with Netflix ads. Is the next:

Films

8 miles

american gangster

Brokeback Mountain

Fifty Shades of Grey

the big lebowski

The wolf of Wall Street

the price of power

ET

gladiator

Infiltrated in the KKKlan

Invincible (Unbroken)

The Chronicles of Riddick

The theory of everything

lost in translation

Multiple

Return to the future

back to the future III

Twilight Saga

Shrek

Hitman

Shark

