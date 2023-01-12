This is the best example of how to update an Android phone for 7 years: the Fairphone 2 says goodbye

A brand that few know and has a long history is Fairphone. The company, founded in 2013, launches sustainable phones that cause the least possible damage to the environment. One of its promises is to update its portfolio of terminals until they end their useful life. and it seems that one of your phones has completed its cycle.

The Fairphone 2 was launched seven years ago and the company has announced that it will receive its latest update. If there is a clear example of maintaining long-term support for a team, Fairphone does things very well there.

The Fairphone 2 receives its latest update and stays on Android 10

This mobile was launched in 2015, at that time when a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 stood out as one of the most powerful processors in the industry. Back then, the company confirmed support that would last for years, and it hasn’t broken its word.

As we read on the Fairphone blog, in March of this new year it will receive its latest update, from there, they will not be corrected bugs nor will security patches be added. It was launched with Android 5.1 Lollipop, but it has been receiving new versions of Android from time to time until it reaches Android 10, an update in which it will remain forever.

Because you won’t get any security enhancements, Fairphone urges users of this phone not to use applications that contain sensitive informationsuch as bank or personal details. In the event that we do not want to throw it away, we can always install Custom ROMs that give a new life to the mobile, such as Lineage OS.

As a sustainable company gesture, Fairphone offers to return this mobile for later recycling, giving the user a payment of $50 as compensation. In the case of wanting to keep it, in the official store we can continue to purchase replacement parts to repair it if needed. However, not all parts are available, Fairphone says the button module is only sold for support phones.

Being the reference in keeping a phone updated is taken by Fairphone, with the most durable phone. On the other hand, the support of the Nvidia Shield TV also stands out, which has been in support for six years, although its latest updates have reduced performance.

The proof that providing long-term support for years is possible we have it here. We hope that other manufacturers can improve their update policy and we have devices that last longer with security patches and software improvements.

