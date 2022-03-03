Tech NewsApps

This is the best app to test your connection and find out the coverage of the operators in Spain

By: Brian Adam

It is common to measure the speed of the WiFi or the mobile network to which we are connected and only keep the raw data of the Mb/s and the latency. Nevertheless, there are more complete tests that, although they offer this data, give us more information. This is the case of nPerf, a great website that shows the coverage of operators in Spain and that also has a good Android app.

Under the name of ‘WiFi speed test, 3G, 4G, 5G & network coverage’ this app accumulates more than a million downloads, has 4.7 stars and was recently updated on February 15. Its weight is just 15 megabytes and we can already tell you that its performance is outstanding.

The benchmark of your WiFi and mobile data

speed test

A good part of the tests we do to WiFi or the mobile network are simple speed tests. This app goes much further, with the most complete test we have tested so far. Specifically, three tests are carried out: a classic speed test (speedtest), a browsing test on different web pages and a streaming test.

The test is quite complete and, in addition to giving the data, it offers us a global score of the behavior of our network

When we perform the test, as if it were AnTuTu, we are given the total score, divided by browsing performance, streaming performance, download/upload speeds and network latency.

Nperf

The app does not stop here, and it is that we can both do the tests separately (in case we are not interested in having the global one) and consult a map of speeds and coverage of the different operators in Spain. We can check the coverage of Orange, Grupo MásMóvil, Vodafone and Movistar, filtering from 2G to 5G networks and knowing the coverage map of Spain in detail.

Highlight that the app is completely freeso don’t hesitate to give it a try to test your internet or see how 5G is progressing in your territory.

Nperf

nPerf

  • Developer: nPerf.com
  • Download it at: google play
  • Download it at: app store
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Personalization
