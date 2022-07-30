HomeMobileiphoneThis is the almost definitive proof that the iPhone 14 Pro will...

This is the almost definitive proof that the iPhone 14 Pro will have an Always On Display

MobileiphoneTech News

Published on

By Abraham
analisis iphone 13 pro teknofilo 22.jpg
analisis iphone 13 pro teknofilo 22.jpg
- Advertisement -

Rumors that the new iPhone will have a always on screen (Always On display) date back a while.

Now it looks like Apple will finally debut the feature on its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. as discovered 9to5Mac the latest beta of iOS 16 contains several references to the always-on display, including some wallpapers optimized for always on screen mode.

The displayed wallpaper is quite interesting. It seems that iPhone 14 Pro will dim wallpapers in always-on display mode to conserve battery life, similar to how the feature works on the Apple Watch.

 

Presumably, custom wallpapers will look a lot like this official wallpaper when always-on display is in use.

Apparently, this feature will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The reason is that, probably, the panels that these models mount will be the only ones that can work at 1Hz, which is something necessary to reduce battery consumption.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Epic Games Store invites you to mow the lawn with ‘Lawn Mowing Simulator’

No joke: the free Epic Games Store game for this week is Lawn Mowing...
Tech News

Nahles wants automation offensive at the Federal Employment Agency

Entertainment

“Locke & Key”: the third season already has an official trailer and anticipates the end

This month, Netflix will premiere the third and final season of Locke & Key,...
Apps

Disney+ adds Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for Apple TV

During this week, the entertainment giant, Disney brought one of the important updates to...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.