This is the almost definitive proof that the iPhone 14 Pro will have an Always On Display

- Advertisement -

Rumors that the new iPhone will have a on screen (Always On ) date back a while.

Now it looks like Apple will finally debut the feature on its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. as discovered 9to5Mac the latest beta of iOS 16 contains several references to the always-on display, including some wallpapers optimized for always on screen mode.

The displayed wallpaper is quite interesting. It seems that iPhone 14 Pro will dim wallpapers in always-on display mode to conserve battery life, similar to how the feature works on the Apple Watch.

Presumably, custom wallpapers will look a lot like this official wallpaper when always-on display is in use.

Apparently, this feature will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The reason is that, probably, the panels that these models mount will be the only ones that can work at 1Hz, which is something necessary to reduce battery consumption.



