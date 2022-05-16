This is the agenda of the Global Software Architecture Summit of 2022

The Global Software Architecture Summit is all set, all set for an impressive roster of software professionals in October of this year for a two-day event that aims to attract and connect software architecture experts from around the world. .

At the GSAS we will meet all those interested in creating software, participating in talks and sessions that will help improve our skills, share knowledge and connect with other people.

We will have talks and practical workshops organized by experts in innovation, functional software and solutions, to the best software architects who, on this occasion, will share knowledge on software architecture metrics, key to the maintainability and architectural quality of a project of these features.

More than 500 software architects will meet for two days to promote quality in the world of software, and tickets are already available at gsas.io.

On the agenda, as already reported on their website, we will have:

First day of GSAS 2022

Mark Richards will talk to us about software architecture testing; Sonya Natanzon and Vladik Khononov will help us understand how to measure software architecture success; Alexander von Zitzewitz will discuss metrics to measure the maintainability and architectural quality of a code base; João Rosa will be in charge, already in the afternoon, after the question and answer session and the workshop, to talk about evolving organizations using sociotechnical architecture; George Fairbanks and Michael Keeling will talk about starting a software design company, and Nathaniel Schutta will close the first day with a talk about how we should think about the inevitable technology choices we have to make on a project.

Second day of GSAS 2022

Neal Ford will speak on the intersection of architecture fitness functions and metrics; Eswaran Thandi on modernizing the legacy system landscape in a phased manner; Rene Weiß on evolutionary architectures; Carola Lilienthal on the Modularity Maturity Index (MMI); Christian Ciceri on private constructions and metrics to survive in non-ideal scenarios; Pranjal Bathia on building system architecture on large projects, and we’ll still have a talk from Michael Feathers, the go-to voice for legacy code.

At WWWhatsnew we are official media partners of the event, so we will be there to comment on the highlights of each talk. Attention!