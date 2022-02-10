Tech NewsGaming

This is Sony’s AI that can compete with the best Gran Turismo players

By: Brian Adam

The Sony team introduced Gran Turismo Sophy, an AI that can compete against the best Gran Turismo players.

Yes, an expert driving artificial intelligence that can outperform the best drivers. A project carried out by Sony and Polyphony Digital, responsible for the Gran Turismo franchise, and which promises to open up a range of game possibilities in the future.

To do this, they used Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) technology, taking it from scratch to develop its capabilities to compete with four of the best drivers.

However, the process has been very challenging, as during the races there are so many details that are decided in a matter of seconds and constantly changing the course.

Mirroring how humans require roughly +10,000 hours to master a skill, Gran Turismo Sophy doubled down and took on multiple different scenarios simultaneously. This required a large amount of computing power, which was provided by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

And in one of the last tests, the results were amazing, since he was able to dominate all areas, even when unforeseen events arose during the race. However, they clarify that the purpose of this project is not to replace the players, but to enrich the gaming experience.

We could see new levels of user engagement, better gaming experiences, and a new generation entering the gaming world.

Yes, the idea is that AI can create new gaming experiences, even for the most experienced gamers. You can see some details about the training of this AI in the following link.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

