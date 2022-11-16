This is Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the new high-end mobile processor

Qualcomm has officially presented the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The new proposal for future high-end Android phones.

A new proposal that promises to revolutionize “the landscape of flagship smartphones in 2023.” We tell you some of its main characteristics.

This is the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm has already made the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor official, which will become the protagonist of high-end mobile phones in 2023.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform will define a new standard for connected computing, intelligently designed with innovative AI across the board to enable extraordinary experiences.

There are several very important updates from Qualcomm’s previous offerings. For example, the Qualcomm team mentions that this new processor is up to 4.35 times more powerful than the previous version.

The potential of processing through artificial intelligence has also been improved without requiring an extra in the energy resources of the device. In other words, it will offer much more powerful and precise processes with AI, with better performance and greater efficiency in energy consumption.

A new architecture that enhances the key sections of a mobile, such as the experience that the camera can provide to users, connectivity or performance in games:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers groundbreaking AI, unmatched connectivity, and champion-level gameplay, empowering consumers to enhance every experience on their most trusted device.

Of course, we will see this processor as part of the main features of the high-end Android phones that will parade in 2023, and that will be part of the new catalog of the main brands. Qualcomm has already mentioned that brands such as Motorola, Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo, among others, have already signed up for this proposal.

Still, we will have to wait for the first quarter of 2023 to see the first models with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.