This is Shuffles, the Pinterest app to create collages

Shuffles, the Pinterest app that allows you to make collages, has risen in the ranking of most installed apps in app stores due to the demand of Generation Z in search of new tools through which to express themselves by publishing generated content, in this case, collaboratively.

With a restrictive form of access (only by invitation), the collages produced with Shuffles are published through TikTok or shared privately among an ever-widening community, as indicated by having become during the week of the 15th to the 22nd. August in one of the five most downloaded apps on iPhones in the United States (within the “lifestyle” category), reaching number one on the 21st. It has also been placed in the Top 20 most downloaded applications on iOS that are not games, also in the United States, during that same week.

The most curious thing about the case is that Shuffles has not been officially released. From Pinterest, the developer of this app, they have simply “released” it and placed it in the application stores without a prior advertising campaign or official announcements of any kind, but this means that users can download it without problem.

Shuffles allows Pinterest users to use their photo gallery (or photo camera) to cut out objects present in them and from them generate collages that can be shared. This is a capacity similar to the one that iOS 16 will soon incorporate that will allow you to crop parts of photos (and even videos) to incorporate them into other images or send them by instant messaging, post them on social networks… And the procedure for cropping is as simple as placing your finger on the object or subject present in the image that you want to crop.

The Shuffles app has an intelligent algorithm capable of detecting the object or subject, isolating it and cropping it, after which it can be added to another image, alter its size and even add effects that include movements to that portion of the image.

And although the result is frequently shared through TikTok for Pinterest, it is also interesting since it also redirects traffic to this social network due to the fact that the objects cut with Shuffles include a direct link to said image hosted on Pinterestwhere it can be seen or, depending on the case, paid for its use.

Shuffles has been developed by Two Twenty, a Pinterest incubator of ideas and projects that is responsible for Pinterest TV, the live shopping platform launched last fall. Shuffles seeks to offer a creative group expansion to usersin a parallel effort that other platforms are also making.

This is the case of Canva, Adobe’s image editing platform, which in October 2021 announced the incorporation of the mode of collaboration between users through shared boards through its online shared space accessible through its Creative Suite tool, allowing you to edit changes made by other users with whom the project is shared.