This is Samsung’s new Galaxy M52 5G, a very interesting mid-range

The mid-range smartphone smartphone has long since ceased to have to envy the performance of high-end smartphone models, and with the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, unveiled today in Poland, it will be no exception.

The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is a mid-range that stands out for offering a AMOLED type screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, also bringing a generous battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh, as well as more current connectivity options.



Perhaps one of the negative aspects that we can find in this model is that it does not integrate the fingerprint sensor on the screen, being in its place on the side of the device. On the other hand, its appearance turns more towards the mid-range than the high-end, with a front part that offers the lower edge somewhat thicker, as well as a more discreet rear.

Going into details, this mobile model, of which the price and the possibility of it reaching other markets is unknown, offers a 6.7 ″ Super AMOLED Plus screen at FullHD + resolution, 20: 9 ratio, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

They claim to have an octacore processor without specifying what it is, although it is thought that it may be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778. It is followed by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD cards.

Regarding the photographic section, this model has a trio of rear cameras made up of a 64MP main camera (f / 1.8) followed by an angular camera, with 123º of vision, 12MP and a 5MP macro camera.

The front camera is a camera inserted in the screen by means of perforation and with a 32MP sensor.

Its 5,000 mAh battery is compatible with 25W fast charging (the charger will not be included in the box). Regarding connectivity, in addition to having 5G, it also has Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC, plus GPS and USB-C connector.

To start with, it will have Android 11 as the operating system under the One UI 3.0 customization layer, although being a newer model, it is quite possible that it will be among the models that the company will update to Android 12 along the way.

It will be available in these three color options: blue, black and white, although as we indicated earlier, the price at which it will reach the market is still unknown, and if it also reaches other markets like ours.

